Ambulance employees end strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

The week-long strike of ambulance employees has come to an end after assurances given to them by the government.

While talking to The Tribune, Manpreet Nijjer, president of the 108 Ambulance Employees’ Association, Punjab, said the government had agreed to increase their salaries and give the due offs and holidays to them. Apart from that, the terminated union leaders and employees are to be reinstated.

Nijjer said the employees resumed their work on Thursday. He said that the rest of their demands including regularisation and other demands will be taken to the Cabinet by the government.

The outsourced ambulance employees had been on the strike since last week. They had driven around 150 ambulances towards Ludhiana and parked them at Ladhowal Toll Plaza.

The strike had paralysed the emergency trauma services and road accident victims were the major sufferers. There are around 325 ambulances in the state which ferry 700 to 800 road accident victims to hospitals every day.