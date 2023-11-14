Amended Forest Act from Dec 1, environmentalists raise concern

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, November 13

From December 1, amendments to the Forest (Conservation and Augmentation) Act, 1980, encompass permission for infrastructure development within 100 km of the International Border (IB).

With this, construction along the roads, railway tracks and eco-tourism projects like safaris and zoos in the forest areas can be developed.

However, environmentalists expressed concern over potential forest exploitation by private companies as the amendments consolidate more power in the hands of the Central government.

Punjab shares 550-km IB with Pakistan, spread across Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts.

Senior Forest Department functionary said the amendments might escalate the pace of forest degradation and ecology.

The official said, “The exemptions are not only for defence projects, but for public utility services as specified by the Centre.”

“Safaris and eco-parks in the forest areas will put a huge pressure on the ecosystem,” said environmentalists, adding that eco-tourism projects require massive infrastructure development.

Development of border areas