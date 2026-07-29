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Home / Punjab / Amendment to anti-sacrilege law: No word from Punjab Govt, says Gargaj as deadline ends today

Amendment to anti-sacrilege law: No word from Punjab Govt, says Gargaj as deadline ends today

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:09 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. File photo
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The Akal Takht has not received any communication from the state government despite the deadline set by the temporal seat to amend the anti-sacrilege Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act ending tomorrow, said Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday.

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“Today is the last day. Let us see what happens. Everyone saw how the Sikh Cabinet ministers and MLAs came to the Akal Takht, publicly committed themselves to incorporating the proposed amendments,” Gargaj said.

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“On issues such as the custodian clause and other objectionable provisions, they raised their hands and gave their approval with religious slogans. An ardas was also performed and they promised to carry out the amendments. I do not believe any Sikh would come before the Akal Takht, make a commitment and later go back on it. They will fulfil it, but they have not contacted us so far,” Gargaj added.

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Earlier, while addressing a gathering at Moga, the Jathedar criticised “repeated interference” in Sikh traditions by those in power.

“Worldly rulers often believe that political power is permanent and repeatedly question Sikh traditions and conventions. This reflects an anti-religious mindset. On June 29, all Sikh ministers and MLAs came to the Sri Akal Takht Sahib and every issue was discussed in a cordial atmosphere. They were explained each objection in detail. A month has passed, yet there has been no message from the government,” he said.

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