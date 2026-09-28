Amid AI-generated ‘Mr Singh’ poster row, Harris County honours fallen Sikh-American Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has paid tribute to fallen Sikh-American Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal on the seventh anniversary of his death, sharing a commemorative video and message celebrating his service, leadership and lasting impact on the community.

“Today, we pause to remember Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, a loving father, husband, son, and proud public servant. He is deeply missed, and the mark he left on Harris County will never be forgotten,” the sheriff's office said in a social media post marking the anniversary.

Advertisement

The tribute comes days after US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) faced widespread criticism over an AI-generated, Transformers-style social media post depicting a turbaned Sikh man identified as “Mr Singh” alongside the slogans “America for Americans”, “Get off our roads, you don't know how to drive, Mr Singh", and “Self-deport or find out". The image prompted condemnation from Sikh, Punjabi-American and Indian-American advocacy groups, who argued that the use of “Singh,” a surname shared by millions of Sikhs, unfairly stereotyped an entire community.

Advertisement

DHS later removed the post and said it was intended to reference Harjinder Singh, an Indian national facing charges in connection with a fatal truck crash in Florida. The video shared by Harris County Sheriff’s Office features Dhaliwal speaking at a 2015 press conference when then-Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia announced a landmark policy allowing Sikh deputies to serve while observing the articles of their faith, including maintaining a beard and wearing a turban.

In the video, Dhaliwal discusses his motivation for becoming a police officer and the significance of serving his community while remaining true to his faith.

Advertisement

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Dhaliwal was fatally shot on September 27, 2019, while conducting a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. He was airlifted to a hospital after being shot multiple times and later succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by his father, wife and three children.

The sheriff’s office noted that Dhaliwal joined the agency in January 2009 as a detention officer before enrolling in Reserve Basic Peace Officer Course in 2010 and becoming a patrol deputy. He spent his policing career assigned to District 5 in northwest Harris County.

In 2015, he became the first Harris County deputy permitted to wear a turban and beard in accordance with his Sikh faith, a decision widely viewed as a milestone for religious inclusion in law enforcement.

Beyond policing, Dhaliwal played a leading role in humanitarian efforts. In 2017, he helped coordinate aid through United Sikhs for victims of Hurricane Harvey and later travelled to Puerto Rico as part of a post-hurricane relief mission.

Colleagues remembered him as an energetic and compassionate officer known for his humour and ability to build strong relationships with fellow deputies and members of the public.

“Gone but never forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said, describing him as a deputy whose service and legacy continue to inspire the community he served.

Dhaliwal remains the 45th Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy to die in the line of duty.