Amid Congress rebel buzz, BJP Punjab chief Kewal Dhillon says party doors open to all

Amid speculation that some Congress rebels could join the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party's Punjab unit president, Kewal Singh Dhillon, on Thursday said people were welcome to join the BJP.

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Responding to a query about Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Dhillon said the BJP was not in touch with anyone, but if anyone wanted to join the party as per its policies, they were welcome to do so.

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The remarks came at a time when the BJP camp was abuzz with talk of a possible revolt within the Congress, with speculation growing over the intentions of some of its leaders following Randhawa's meeting with Shah.

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Party leaders said they were upbeat about the possibility of leaders like Randhawa or even former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi joining the BJP, pointing out that both brought with them years of experience along with a cadre of workers and a base of followers.

Dhillon did not elaborate further on the matter when pressed for details, but his comments were seen as an indication that the BJP would not shut its doors on any Congress leader seeking to switch sides.