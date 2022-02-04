Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 3

With political parties and candidates intensifying their campaign for Assembly polls, music composers, lyricists and producers have started recording campaign songs for the parties and candidates.

Since the Election Commission had put a ban on roadshows and public rallies, the focus of parties is on virtual campaigns and candidates are working on various ways to reach out to the voters.

Catchy music videos and peppy songs are helping them in their endeavour. The AAP has come up with a song: “Ek mauka dena aapa Kejriwal nu, ek mauka dena aapa Bhagwant Mann nu”. In the video, it has shown both — the SAD and Congress — in bad light and offered a solution to all problems in Punjab.

The Congress has launched its campaign song: “Punjab di chardi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala”. It features Rahul Gandhi, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and also highlights the work done by its government in its five-year term.

The SAD has launched a video song: “Saada veer Sukhbir”, which is sung and written by Harvinder Harry. Its video includes glimpses of Sukhbir Badal’s campaigns and highlights the work that the party had done during its previous term.

Candidates Manpreet Badal, Manoj Bala, Mohit Mohindra and many others have also come up with songs for their campaign.

Bathinda Urban Congress candidate Manpreet Badal’s campaign song: “Vote sadi haqdar koi hor nahi ho sakda, sada Manpreet warga koi hor nahi ho sakda, sadi vote support Manpreet de naal”. Apart from social media, the song is being played at every public meeting of Manpreet during his campaign in Bathinda.

Another Congress candidate from Maur, Dr Manoj Bala has released a song: “Halqa Maur Mandi wich aaye Manju Bansal Mangat Rai, vikas wich na kameya, leke awan saholta naweya. Kon karuga reesa Bansal parivar deya”.

Around six-year-old Adabpreet Singh has come up with a song: “Kathe hoke Kohli nu jatadeo, jhado wala button daba deo Punjabio”, for his uncle Ajitpal Singh Kohli, who is contesting on AAP ticket from Patiala Urban.

