Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Music composers, lyricists and producers have started recording campaign songs for parties and candidates

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 3

With political parties and candidates intensifying their campaign for Assembly polls, music composers, lyricists and producers have started recording campaign songs for the parties and candidates.

Since the Election Commission had put a ban on roadshows and public rallies, the focus of parties is on virtual campaigns and candidates are working on various ways to reach out to the voters.

Catchy music videos and peppy songs are helping them in their endeavour. The AAP has come up with a song: “Ek mauka dena aapa Kejriwal nu, ek mauka dena aapa Bhagwant Mann nu”. In the video, it has shown both — the SAD and Congress — in bad light and offered a solution to all problems in Punjab.

The Congress has launched its campaign song: “Punjab di chardi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala”. It features Rahul Gandhi, CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu, and also highlights the work done by its government in its five-year term.

The SAD has launched a video song: “Saada veer Sukhbir”, which is sung and written by Harvinder Harry. Its video includes glimpses of Sukhbir Badal’s campaigns and highlights the work that the party had done during its previous term.

Candidates Manpreet Badal, Manoj Bala, Mohit Mohindra and many others have also come up with songs for their campaign.

Bathinda Urban Congress candidate Manpreet Badal’s campaign song: “Vote sadi haqdar koi hor nahi ho sakda, sada Manpreet warga koi hor nahi ho sakda, sadi vote support Manpreet de naal”. Apart from social media, the song is being played at every public meeting of Manpreet during his campaign in Bathinda.

Another Congress candidate from Maur, Dr Manoj Bala has released a song: “Halqa Maur Mandi wich aaye Manju Bansal Mangat Rai, vikas wich na kameya, leke awan saholta naweya. Kon karuga reesa Bansal parivar deya”.

Around six-year-old Adabpreet Singh has come up with a song: “Kathe hoke Kohli nu jatadeo, jhado wala button daba deo Punjabio”, for his uncle Ajitpal Singh Kohli, who is contesting on AAP ticket from Patiala Urban.

#arvind kejriwal #bhagwant mann #charanjit channi #navjot sidhu #rahul gandhi #sukhbir badal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

2
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

3
Nation

ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

4
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

5
Haryana

High Court stays Haryana govt's 75 per cent reservation rule in private sector

6
Punjab

Group of pro-Khalistan elements in Canada spreading anti-India feelings: Govt

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Nation

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

10
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma reacts to fan comments in this hilarious new video

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi shares a few unseen photos from Mouni Roy's wedding

Top Stories

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow

Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Election time & years of broken promises

Hussainpuri held for forging documents

153 cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve

Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties

Maximum voters of dist in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana