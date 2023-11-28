Amid drone threat, BSF intensifies security measures for foggy days

ANI

New Delhi, November 27

Ahead of the foggy season in winter, Intelligence agencies raised concern after the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted more than two dozen Pakistani drones in the last fortnight that entered the Indian territory to drop narcotics and arms.

Notably, all intercepted drones were made in China and used to carry out cross-border smuggling. The BSF has already noticed many fold increase in the movement of drones this year and during winters when visibility is low, the drone activity increases.

In a recent meeting held with the Punjab Police and other Intelligence agencies, concern was raised over the rise in drone activity during winters. The BSF and the Punjab police have been asked to be prepared to tackle any kind of situation, keeping in mind the foggy season.

A senior BSF officer said additional troops have been deployed along the International Border. Regular patrols and surveillance operations are being conducted, he added.

“Fog provides natural cover to intruders so we are prepared for any exigency. We have also deployed dogs with patrolling teams. Their ability to smell and hear in low visibility areas due to fog helps troops on patrolling duty,” the officer said.

A senior officer said the anti-drone system deployed by the BSF along the border in Punjab was “very effective” but they needed more such devices to cover larger areas.

Over the past seven days, alert troops of the Punjab frontier have intercepted and recovered five Pakistani drones. The BSF also seized a pistol, two magazines, 20 live rounds and 11 kg heroin. With this recovery, in the last 15 days, 13 Pakistani drones have been recovered.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan