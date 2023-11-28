 Amid drone threat, BSF intensifies security measures for foggy days : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Amid drone threat, BSF intensifies security measures for foggy days

Amid drone threat, BSF intensifies security measures for foggy days

13 Pak drones have been recovered in last 15 days

Amid drone threat, BSF intensifies security measures for foggy days

Picture for representational purpose only.



ANI

New Delhi, November 27

Ahead of the foggy season in winter, Intelligence agencies raised concern after the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted more than two dozen Pakistani drones in the last fortnight that entered the Indian territory to drop narcotics and arms.

Notably, all intercepted drones were made in China and used to carry out cross-border smuggling. The BSF has already noticed many fold increase in the movement of drones this year and during winters when visibility is low, the drone activity increases.

In a recent meeting held with the Punjab Police and other Intelligence agencies, concern was raised over the rise in drone activity during winters. The BSF and the Punjab police have been asked to be prepared to tackle any kind of situation, keeping in mind the foggy season.

A senior BSF officer said additional troops have been deployed along the International Border. Regular patrols and surveillance operations are being conducted, he added.

“Fog provides natural cover to intruders so we are prepared for any exigency. We have also deployed dogs with patrolling teams. Their ability to smell and hear in low visibility areas due to fog helps troops on patrolling duty,” the officer said.

A senior officer said the anti-drone system deployed by the BSF along the border in Punjab was “very effective” but they needed more such devices to cover larger areas.

Over the past seven days, alert troops of the Punjab frontier have intercepted and recovered five Pakistani drones. The BSF also seized a pistol, two magazines, 20 live rounds and 11 kg heroin. With this recovery, in the last 15 days, 13 Pakistani drones have been recovered.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian envoy Taranjit Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements at New York gurdwara

2
Delhi

Sharpshooters of Arshdeep Singh gang, tasked with killing Punjabi singer Elly Mangat, arrested in Delhi

3
India

Malaysia to grant visa-free entry to Indians

4
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Rat-hole mining experts called in for drilling through debris, 36 metre of vertical boring done

5
Entertainment

Karan Deol shares adorable picture with Dharmendra, wife Drisha Acharya, pens gratitude note on birthday

6
Uttarakhand

Vertical boring done up to 31 metres, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

7
Punjab

PM Modi greets people on Guru Nanak Jayanti

8
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt is latest victim of deepfake video after Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Kajol

9
Diaspora

UK cop convicted of misconduct for mimicking woman's Indian accent

10
Sports

Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain

Don't Miss

View All
After SL &Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so
India

After Sri Lanka & Thailand, Malaysia waives visas for Indians; 17th nation to do so

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Top News

Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins

0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...

At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation Uttarakhand: At site, top PMO official assures safe evacuation

India cooperating with US probe in Pannu case: Envoy

India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy

Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter

The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days...


Cities

View All

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

At 215, Amritsar’s air quality still in ‘poor’ category

Thousands offer prayers at Golden Temple to mark Guru Nanak's Parkash Purb

Gurpurb celebrated with gaiety, fervour in Amritsar

344 board train from Amritsar to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded

Amritsar MC floats tender to aid tourist police project

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Bathinda man among 2 held for spying for Pak

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Farmer leaders to meet Governor today

Commuters take detours in Mohali

Farmers celebrate Gurpurb at protest site in Panchkula

Banwarilal Purohit pays obeisance at Sector 8 gurdwara

Haryana CM inaugurates parking at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

Marginal improvement in Delhi's air quality after rain

16 flights to Delhi diverted due to bad weather

Parts of Delhi-NCR receive light rainfall, IMD predicts hailstorm

Delhi air quality nears 'severe' zone

MBA, LLB students among 9 held for drug trafficking in Noida; marijuana, cocaine among other drugs seized

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Department starts weekly organic mandi

Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra: 200 pilgrims leave for Hazur Sahib via train

Admn to go ahead with ‘mohalla’ celebrations

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Van flagged off to spread awareness among people on Central schemes

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Spike in HIV cases due to needle sharing in Ludhiana district

Now, repeated offenders to mark attendance at police stations

Homeless sleep on footpaths as night shelters yet to be opened in Ludhiana

10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Man dies as car falls into village pond

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Dak Ghar marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Sakhi narration competition marks Guru Nanak Jayanti in Patiala

Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Night shelter in Sirhind fails to serve purpose as many unaware of facility

Open university commemorates Constitution Day