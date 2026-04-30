Amid exodus buzz, only 65 AAP MLAs make it to Jalandhar meet

Days after seven Rajya Sabha MPs defected to the BJP, AAP put up a show of strength of its MLAs at a private university in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

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Of 94 legislators summoned amid exodus buzz, around 65 made it to the meet. Those present included party president Aman Arora, Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, ministers Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Mohinder Bhagat, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Dr Ravjot Singh and Brahm Shankar Jimpa, among others.

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Prominent among those who didn’t make it to the meet included ministers Sanjeev Arora and Harjot Singh Bains. Among the Lok Sabha MPs only Raj Kumar Chabbewal was present, while Malwinder Singh Kang and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer were “conspicuous by their absence”.

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AAP Punjab affairs in- charge Manish Sisodia said, “Our competition is with ourselves. Last time we hit 92, and if we keep holding each other’s hands, we’ll hit a century.”

Around 1,000 block observers also took part in the meet along with the MLAs. Sisodia along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who appeared via video-conferencing, focused on boosting the morale of party workers with an exhortation to “let bygones be bygones”.

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CM Mann said, “Time keeps testing us. Your presence is encouraging for us. We are Punjabis and we stand our ground.”

Party observers were also issued fresh standard operating procedure (SOPs) for the next phase of village and ward reach out, ahead of the 2027 Assembly poll.

Senior AAP leaders reiterated that it was a “routine” worker meet and downplayed the recent exit of seven Rajya Sabha MPs.

Referring to the exit of seven MPs, CM Mann said, “The Ocean isn’t affected if someone draws a pitcher of water from it. But you get to know the worth of the pitcher. The party will continue like it always did.”

Outdoor games

AAP aimed at conveying the message that its cadre was strong enough to battle the storm ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. To lighten the mood, MLAs and block observers played games like tug of war.

Booklets for observers

Each observer has been given a booklet titled “AAP di pind te ward milni”. They have been told to identify one good leader and four-five active workers in every village/ward to strengthen party’s organisational structure and highlight welfare schemes of the Mann government.