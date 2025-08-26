Amid heavy rain, all schools shut in Punjab from August 27-30

The Punjab government has decided to shut down schools for four days, beginning Wednesday, due to heavy rains and flood threat.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X to announce the closure. He said that due to continuous heavy rainfall over the last few days and the Meteorological Department’s forecast of more heavy rain in the coming days, all government and private primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30.

ਪਿਛਲੇ ਦਿਨਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਮੌਸਮ ਵਿਭਾਗ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਅੱਗੇ ਵੀ ਕੁੱਝ ਦਿਨ ਭਾਰੀ ਮੀਂਹ ਪੈਣ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਮਾਨ ਲਗਾਇਆ ਜਾ ਰਿਹਾ ਹੈ, ਜਿਸਨੂੰ ਦੇਖਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਸੂਬੇ ਦੇ ਸਾਰੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਇਮਰੀ, ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ, ਸੀਨੀਅਰ ਸੈਕੰਡਰੀ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ 27 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੋਂ 30 ਅਗਸਤ ਤੱਕ ਬੰਦ ਰਹਿਣਗੇ। ---- पिछले दिनों से भारी बारिश हो रही… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 26, 2025