Home / Punjab / Amid heavy rain, all schools shut in Punjab from August 27-30

Amid heavy rain, all schools shut in Punjab from August 27-30

Heavy rain predicted for the next few days
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:31 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
People from a border village in Fazilka wade through a flooded road on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
The Punjab government has decided to shut down schools for four days, beginning Wednesday, due to heavy rains and flood threat.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to X to announce the closure. He said that due to continuous heavy rainfall over the last few days and the Meteorological Department’s forecast of more heavy rain in the coming days, all government and private primary, secondary and senior secondary schools in the state will remain closed from August 27 to August 30.

