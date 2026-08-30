Amid pact dilemma, BJP readies for solo poll battle in Punjab

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh has asked the Punjab unit leadership to prepare for a solo battle in the Assembly elections due early next year.

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Sources privy to Santosh's meeting with the state leadership during his two-day Punjab visit last week said district presidents interested in contesting the elections had been asked to inform the party at the earliest. Such leaders could be replaced to ensure organisational work does not suffer.

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In most districts, new presidents may be appointed, while general secretaries could be given temporary charge.

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Senior leaders not in the electoral fray are likely to be assigned specific poll-related responsibilities.

Statements by Santosh and BJP president Nitin Nabin have strengthened the belief within the state unit that the party may contest all 117 Assembly seats. At the same time, speculation about a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and other parties continues.

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A top leader of the old guard said it was a confusing situation. “Why will any party leader spend his time and money on contacting people in his constituency when the party could give the ticket to an outsider,” he said.

Besides the buzz on a possible tie-up with the SAD following Sukhbir Badal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh recently claimed the BJP was in active dialogue with the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) for an alliance.

While the final decision on any alliance rests with the central leadership, the Punjab BJP is planning four state-level marches and rallies from September 15 onward to showcase its organisational strength. Moga, Talwandi Sabo and Khatkar Kalan are among the likely venues, while the concluding rally is expected to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The sources said the local leaders had been assigned the task of mustering the participants for the functions. Attendance in these rallies will be a big indicator of ground presence of the party to help party decisions for elections. The sources said there were chances that leaders of the Congress, the SAD and even the Aam Aadmi Party could join the party during the rallies.

Party workers are hoping for a possible signal on the party stand from Punjab unit in-charge and national general secretary Satish Poonia during his three-day visit beginning on Monday.