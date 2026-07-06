Amid Punjab Congress rift, Bajwa welcomes Baghel with Warring, skips dissident meet

Hours after disgruntled senior Punjab Congress leaders closed ranks to oppose Amarinder Raja Warring as the state unit chief, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa gave a clear indication of toeing a middle line aligned with the party high command.

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While the CLP leader was missing from the meeting of dissident leaders held earlier in the day in Mohali, he was seen alongside Warring giving an “unusual” rousing welcome to Bhupesh Baghel at the Mohali airport. Apart from Bajwa, senior leaders OP Soni, Harry Mann and Vikram Chaudhary were present. The rest of the senior state leadership opposed to Warring was conspicuous by its absence. Interestingly, Soni had also attended the ‘show-of-strength’ meeting held at Channi's Morinda residence last Friday.

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Warring’s supporters raised slogans in his favour as Baghel was welcomed with garlands.

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Bajwa did not respond to calls. However, one of his close confidants said he was toeing the party high command’s line given his position as Leader of Opposition. None of the MLAs, except Chaudhary, were seen at a meeting chaired by Baghel at Bajwa’s residence. Though Warring was not present at the meeting, Bajwa shared pictures of himself with Baghel on his social media channels.

Party insiders said Bajwa had closed ranks with Channi and had been sending his close associates to the ‘show-of-strength’ meeting held last Friday at Channi’s Morinda residence.

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“But being one of the seniormost leaders, Bajwa is positioning himself so that he does not annoy the party high command. There is a serious trust deficit among the top state unit leaders, as they fear being used in this game of thrones,” said a party MLA, who did not wish to be quoted.