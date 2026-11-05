Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Amid SAD-BJP re-alliance buzz, Punjab's AAP Govt writes to ED to probe Bikram Majithia in money laundering case

Amid SAD-BJP re-alliance buzz, Punjab's AAP Govt writes to ED to probe Bikram Majithia in money laundering case

Political observers say move is significant because the 2 agencies operate under governments on opposite sides of the political divide

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Vigilance Bureau puts onus on ED in alleged Rs 736.96-crore Majithia money laundering case. File photos
Advertisement

The AAP government in Punjab has made a significant move amid reports of a possible re-alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, with the state Vigilance Bureau writing to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), a central agency under the BJP-led Union Government, seeking registration of a case and a probe into an alleged Rs 736.96-crore money laundering case involving Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Political observers say the move is being viewed as significant because the two agencies operate under governments on opposite sides of the political divide. The state Vigilance Bureau reports to the AAP government in Punjab, while the ED functions under the BJP-led Central Government. By handing over its findings to the ED, the AAP government has effectively placed the onus on the Centre’s agency to act on a case against a leader of the SAD, the party with which the BJP is reportedly exploring a re-alliance.

Advertisement

Majithia has already denied the allegations, claiming that they would not stand trial in a court.

Advertisement

According to a Vigilance spokesperson, the bureau’s investigation points to an extensive financial network allegedly used to generate, route, layer and conceal unaccounted wealth through family members, close associates, multiple companies and foreign entities.

The Vigilance Bureau has written to the ED, naming Majithia as the alleged mastermind and primary beneficiary of the network. The probe into the alleged drug money trail, including money said to have been generated through drug sales, has brought Rs 736.96 crore in alleged proceeds of crime under scrutiny.

Advertisement

The investigation points to a three-stage process involving generation, layering and integration. Transactions have been traced through domestic companies and foreign entities in Cyprus and Singapore, the spokesperson said.

The funds were allegedly converted into properties, aircraft, investments and other assets held in the names of family members and associates, while Majithia remained the primary beneficiary, according to the investigation.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has now approached the ED for further investigation into the money laundering aspects of the case, the spokesperson said. The findings place the focus on the Rs 736.96-crore financial trail and the network of transactions, companies and individuals allegedly used to route and conceal the wealth.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts