The AAP government in Punjab has made a significant move amid reports of a possible re-alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the BJP, with the state Vigilance Bureau writing to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), a central agency under the BJP-led Union Government, seeking registration of a case and a probe into an alleged Rs 736.96-crore money laundering case involving Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Political observers say the move is being viewed as significant because the two agencies operate under governments on opposite sides of the political divide. The state Vigilance Bureau reports to the AAP government in Punjab, while the ED functions under the BJP-led Central Government. By handing over its findings to the ED, the AAP government has effectively placed the onus on the Centre’s agency to act on a case against a leader of the SAD, the party with which the BJP is reportedly exploring a re-alliance.

Advertisement

Majithia has already denied the allegations, claiming that they would not stand trial in a court.

Advertisement

According to a Vigilance spokesperson, the bureau’s investigation points to an extensive financial network allegedly used to generate, route, layer and conceal unaccounted wealth through family members, close associates, multiple companies and foreign entities.

The Vigilance Bureau has written to the ED, naming Majithia as the alleged mastermind and primary beneficiary of the network. The probe into the alleged drug money trail, including money said to have been generated through drug sales, has brought Rs 736.96 crore in alleged proceeds of crime under scrutiny.

Advertisement

The investigation points to a three-stage process involving generation, layering and integration. Transactions have been traced through domestic companies and foreign entities in Cyprus and Singapore, the spokesperson said.

The funds were allegedly converted into properties, aircraft, investments and other assets held in the names of family members and associates, while Majithia remained the primary beneficiary, according to the investigation.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has now approached the ED for further investigation into the money laundering aspects of the case, the spokesperson said. The findings place the focus on the Rs 736.96-crore financial trail and the network of transactions, companies and individuals allegedly used to route and conceal the wealth.