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Home / Punjab / Amid Sikh diaspora protest, Sahney, Virdee defend RSS chief's London gurdwara visit

Amid Sikh diaspora protest, Sahney, Virdee defend RSS chief's London gurdwara visit

Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to London gurdwara condemned by Sikh Federation, Indian Workers’ Association; protest held in Parliament Square

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:57 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with Rajya Sabha MP Vikram Sahney and others during a visit to Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara, in London, September 6, 2026. (Handout via PTI Photo)
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Amid protests by Sikh diaspora groups over Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to the historic Khalsa Jatha British Isles Gurdwara in London, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and British-Indian property entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Prof Peter Virdee have defended the visit.

Bhagwat visited the Gurdwara during his international outreach tour for the organisation’s centenary.

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Diaspora groups, including the Sikh Federation and the Indian Workers’ Association, strongly condemned the Gurdwara management. A demonstration in Parliament Square was also organised by the South Asian Solidarity Group on September 6.

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Earlier, Gurdwara president Gurpreet Singh Anand had defended the decision, noting that Bhagwat had simply come to bow before Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

In a social media post on X, Sahney also expressed his deep anguish over the protest. He said that the RSS chief came as a devotee and offered a Rumala Sahib.

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“Our Gurus preached Sarbat da Bhala and welcomed every human being who comes to the Guru’s Darbar with faith. Differences, if any, must be resolved through dialogue, not outrage.”

“When Rahul Gandhi visited Sri Darbar Sahib, despite the painful history associated with the Congress and the Sikh genocide of 1984, he was allowed to enter as a devotee, offer prayers, and perform seva,” said Sahney.

In another social media post on X, Peter Virdee said, “The Guru’s door is open to all; no Instagram page has the authority to close it.”

“There is little more I need to say about the RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to Khalsa Jatha Gurdwara. He came to pay his respects before Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Hospitality is not endorsement, and dialogue is not surrender.”

“To the pop-up organizations and self-appointed ‘Sikh police,’ creating a social media page does not give anyone authority over Sikhi, the Sangat, or the Guru’s house. Foul language, personal abuse, and ambush tactics do not represent courage, and they certainly do not reflect the teachings of our Gurus.”

“I remain willing to engage respectfully with recognized Sikh institutions, properly constituted Gurdwara leadership, credible journalists, and any member of the Sangat approaching in good faith. What I will not do is submit to a trial by anonymous accounts or respond to manufactured outrage,” said Virdee.

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