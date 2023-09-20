Amid tense atmosphere, life as usual in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s village

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Phillaur (Jalandhar), Sept 19

Even as tension between India and Canada has escalated, the village of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar (45) is in complete peace.

In Bharsingpura village of Phillaur, residents have almost the same story to tell about Hardeep and his family. “He was 15 when he left this village along with his father Piara Singh and younger brother in 1992. The family owned about 2 acres and their earning was more dependent on collecting milk from villagers and selling it in Ludhiana. Hardeep, known as Billa in the village, used to help his father in the work. Desire to make a better living forced the family to leave for foreign shores,” said Gurmukh Singh Nijjar, panch of the village. Bharsingpura has a population of about 2,000 with 80 per cent of them having surname Nijjar.

Sarpanch Ram Lal said, “Hardeep was a Class VIII student of the government school here when he left. He never came back to the village after that. We have no information about his Khalistani leanings. All that we know about him and his killing in June this year is through the media. Unlike most other NRIs, Hardeep and his family never contributed to their native village.”

Villagers showed a double-storey house that Hardeep’s parents got constructed in the village in 2019. “Piara Singh used to come to the village every year after he left. But he has never returned after completing its construction. During the last visit, he had left in a huff after he clashed with his neighbours and an FIR was lodged against him. He has not returned since then,” they said.

The villagers pointed to an NIA notice pasted outside the house. It had been issued by the Special Judge, NIA, in Mohali and pertained to the hearing regarding attachment of his property in 2021 a case wherein a village temple priest Kamaldeep Sharma had been shot at.

Besides, Hardeep is also facing two UAPA cases at the Kotwali police station in Patiala and the Noorpur Bedi police station in Ropar. The fields and animal shed of Hardeep’s family are being managed by his paternal uncle Himmat Nijjar, who maintains, “I knew it from day one that there was something fishy.”

