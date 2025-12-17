Amidst odds, Akali Dal makes its presence felt in Punjab rural polls

Despite alleged abuse of machinery by the ruling AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) made its presence felt in Punjab’s Zila Parishad and Block Samiti polls SAD candidates won several seats, including Sandhwan village, Jagdev Kalan Block Samiti, and Attari’s Basarke Gillian Block Samiti (1,700 vote margin) — party's core rural belt. Mohinder Singh won Sandhwan Block Samiti by 171 votes, beating AAP’s Mukhtiar Singh.

AAP emerged overall winner, but SAD gave tough competition for runners-up.

SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema claimed AAP candidates were declared elected unopposed on many seats “by hook or by crook”. “The State Election Commission (SEC) was hand in glove with the government,” he said. Cheema alleged over 60 per cent of Tarn Taran’s Zila Parishad seats were declared won unopposed by AAP. The party pocketed 63/195 Block Samiti seats in Amritsar.

SAD (Punar Surjit) performed decently; Amarjit Kaur Hans Kalan won Sohian by 365 votes. Gurpartap Singh Wadala said merger with SAD-Badal possible if Akal Takht directs, in the interest of ‘Panth’ and Punjab.

Tarsem Singh, Amritpal’s father, said traditional parties used money and fear to influence polls. “Independent candidates supported by Akali Dal Waris Punjab De won, showing people back principled politics. Low turnout shows democracy’s defeat,” he said.