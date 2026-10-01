DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Amit Shah skips Punjab's water rights issue at Jalandhar event

Amit Shah skips Punjab's water rights issue at Jalandhar event

Makes no mention of alliance with SAD

article_Author
Jupinderjit Singh
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the closing ceremony of 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Photo: PTI
Advertisement

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday sidestepped Punjab’s most contentious issues, including the release of Bandi Singhs, sharing of river waters, transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal, Punjab’s share in Yamuna waters, inclusion of Punjabi-speaking areas in the state and reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Shah’s speech focused on drugs, where he said the party would take the drug menace to the electorate. “The BJP will seek votes on the issue of drugs in Punjab,” he said, positioning the campaign as the party’s central plank in the border state.

Advertisement

The BJP had first made drugs a poll issue in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, even though it was then in alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which headed the state government at the time. The party has now returned to the theme with greater force.

Advertisement

Equally conspicuous was his silence on any alliance with SAD. Further, he stopped short of criticising their former ally and didn’t mention contesting all 117 Assembly segments. Speculation about a reunion between the two former allies has persisted, but Shah offered no hint either way, leaving party workers and political observers guessing.

Shah also set a two-year timeline for tackling the drug problem. Observers said the deadline appeared to be a calculated move, coming after the failure of earlier promises by rivals. The Congress had promised in 2017 to end drugs within a month of coming to power, while the Aam Aadmi Party had claimed it would break the back of the drug trade within six months.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts