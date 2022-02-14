Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid obeisance at Golden Temple and held a closed-door meeting with officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday. This is perhaps the first meet between the two after the Modi government assumed power at the Centre. The Jathedar presented him a replica of Golden Temple and siropa (robe of honour).

#akal takht #amit shah #giani harpreet singh #golden temple