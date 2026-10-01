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Home / Punjab / Amit Shah meets drug-affected families, vows to end menace by December 2029

Amit Shah meets drug-affected families, vows to end menace by December 2029

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:56 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Home Minister Amit Shah with senior BJP leaders in Jalandhar on Wednesday. photo: Malkiat Singh
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With the BJP’s commitment to eradicate the drug menace taking centre stage at its Jalandhar rally on Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah met drug-affected families from across Punjab.

Shah said, “Humein Punjab ki chinta hai” (we are worried about Punjab), and assured the affected families that their issues would be addressed.

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Around 50 drug-affected families, who had earlier been presented before the public by the BJP during its “Mawan Mangdian Jawab” sessions, met Shah at the venue. The Home Minister spent eight to 10 minutes with the families and heard their grievances. The majority of those who met him were mothers and fathers who had lost their young sons to drugs in Punjab. They included a visually impaired man from Jalandhar who had lost his son to drugs. Shah also met the family members of Sangrur labourer Gulzar Singh, who died by suicide, allegedly leaving behind a video declaration that blamed Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and panchayat members for his death.

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Speaking about the meeting later from the stage, Shah said, “I’ve just met the families. A mother of two dead sons cries, ‘My sons couldn’t be saved, but the sons of others must be.’”

From Jalandhar, women who presented their grievances included Satya Devi from Tilak Nagar, who lost her sons to drugs; Pushpa, whose son is an addict; Debo from Bilga, who lost her son to drugs; and Gyan Kaur, whose son, Ravi Kumar was lost to drugs.

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Shah added, “The BJP promises solutions to farmers’ problems, the economic crisis and jobs for youths, but don’t vote for us for these. Vote for the BJP only for a nasha-mukt Punjab. The land of warriors and farmers, also known as Rangla Punjab, has been coloured with 'chitta'. Even the people of India believe Punjab must be nasha-mukt. Press the Lotus button and give us a chance for five years.”

BJP state chief Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “Punjab today is steeped in drugs and the Home Minister has just met families of victims. A sister from Jagraon has lost six of her sons to drugs and another from Sultanpur Lodhi has lost five sons. At Faridkot, people have put up signs outside their homes saying their houses are for sale. Due to drugs, their houses are on the brink of being sold. The Punjab Government has displaced people from their homes.”

“Drugs and gangsterism won’t end in Punjab as long as drugs aren’t eradicated,” he said.

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