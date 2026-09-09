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Home / Punjab / Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin to be star attractions of BJP’s 12-day Punjab yatra

Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin to be star attractions of BJP’s 12-day Punjab yatra

#WebSpecial: Yatra seen as a statement of BJP’s resolve to contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:46 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nitin Nabin will be the star attractions of the party’s 12-day yatra across Punjab from September 18 to 30.
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nitin Nabin will be the star attractions of the party’s 12-day yatra across Punjab from September 18 to 30, as the BJP mounts a major political push ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The yatra will be flagged off simultaneously from four locations on September 18 and culminate at a temple in Jalandhar.

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Party leaders said the four starting points had been chosen carefully to weave together religious sentiment, military valour and the BJP’s ideological legacy.

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One leg will begin from Talwandi Sabo, home to Takht Damdama Sahib, one of the five Takhts of Sikhism. The second will start from Fatehgarh Sahib, associated with the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

The third leg will originate from the Vir Bhoomi memorial in Fazilka, associated with fierce hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Pakistani troops during the 1971 war. The fourth will set off from the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee memorial at Lakhanpur, near Pathankot on the Jammu and Kashmir border. Mukherjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was arrested there in 1953 while attempting to enter J&K without a permit.

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The name of the yatra will be finalised at the party’s core committee meeting on September 13, sources said.

The exercise is being seen as an early marker of the BJP’s resolve to contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own. State unit leaders have reiterated that there will be no alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the 2027 polls.

Sources said the final programme of the yatra was still being worked out. BJP district units are holding a series of meetings with state party president Kewal Dhillon and organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu to finalise the route, local arrangements and the schedule of leaders at various stops.

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