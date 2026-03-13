Union Home Minister and BJP heavyweight Amit Shah will descend on Punjab's Moga district for barely 75 minutes on Saturday — but the BJP is banking on every one of those minutes to fire the starting pistol on the party's all-out blitz for the 2027 Punjab Assembly election.

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Shah is scheduled to address the BJP's 'Badlaav Rally' (Change Rally) at Killi Chahlan village, near Ajitwal in Moga district, on March 14, where he is set to unleash a barrage of announcements and promises targeting women, farmers, and the common man — while also going hammer-and-tongs at the AAP government over drugs, law-and-order breakdown, and what the BJP has dubbed the 'remote control' rule of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi.

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Also read: All eyes on Amit Shah’s 'Badlav rally' in Moga: BJP goes all out; which issues will take centre stage?

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According to Shah's minute-to-minute schedule exclusively accessed by The Tribune, the Home Minister will depart Halwara International Airport, Ludhiana — recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — at 12:15 pm aboard a special chopper.

He will touch down at a specially prepared helipad in Ajitwal village, adjacent to Killi Chahlan, at 12:35 pm, and reach the rally ground five minutes later at 12:45 pm. Shah is scheduled to address the mammoth congregation until 2 pm — a 75-minute address at the venue — before retracing his route: departing the venue at 2 pm, arriving at the Ajitwal helipad at 2:05 pm, lifting off at 2:10 pm, landing at Halwara at 2:30 pm, and finally departing the airport at 2:35 pm.

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Also read: BJP’s Moga 'Badlav Rally' poster reveals party hierarchy and Sikh outreach strategy

The party's Punjab unit is working overnight and in overdrive to ensure a massive turnout, with 83 acres reportedly earmarked for the event. The rally is billed as the BJP's definitive declaration of war on the ruling AAP ahead of the next general election to the state Assembly due in early 2027.

Shah's target audiences are women, farmers, and the urban poor, with promises crafted to resonate with each group. The Home Minister is also expected to go on the offensive on Punjab's deepening drug crisis, a deteriorating law-and-order situation, and what the BJP describes as Kejriwal acting as de facto Chief Minister — calling the shots through a coterie of loyalists from Delhi and outside Punjab — while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been reduced to a 'rubber stamp'.

The Killi Chahlan factor

The choice of Killi Chahlan as the venue is no accident — and the symbolism is unmistakable. The small village in Moga Tehsil — population 1,452, literacy rate 78.9%, sex ratio 941 per 1,000 males, according to Census 2011 — has been catapulted almost overnight into the epicentre of Punjab's 2027 electoral battlefield.

It was here that the ruling AAP organised a massive 'Anti-Drug Rally' barely a month ago, with Kejriwal and Mann jointly sounding their own poll bugle and projecting the party's anti-drug drive as its showpiece achievement.

The BJP is now deploying the same village to mount a direct counter-offensive, with Shah's Badlaav Rally set to dwarf the AAP show in scale and ambition.

Killi Chahlan, barely months ago a quiet farming settlement known locally for bullock cart races, is now Punjab's most fought-over political stage.