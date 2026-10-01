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Home / Punjab / Amit Shah’s deadline to end drugs in Punjab poll gimmick: Congress

Amit Shah’s deadline to end drugs in Punjab poll gimmick: Congress

Said Punjab’s deep-rooted drug crisis cannot be resolved through political yatras

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa File
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Stepping up an attack on the BJP-led central government, the Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa today said Punjab’s deep-rooted drug crisis cannot be resolved through political yatras, rallies and slogans.

Questioning the measurable outcomes of central initiatives, Bajwa asked what tangible impact the expansion of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) operational jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km in 2021 has actually achieved. “Punjab has witnessed continued reports of cross-border drug smuggling, including the use of drones. How many major trafficking networks have been dismantled?” Bajwa asked, emphasising that the Centre must take responsibility for securing the International Border.

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Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today asked Home Minister Amit Shah why he had set such a long deadline, until December 2029, to curb the drug menace in Punjab.

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“Leave aside Punjab, who knows whether the BJP will be in power at the Centre by then?” Warring asked. “Why did the Centre wake up to the drug problem only on the eve of elections?” he asked.

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa trained his guns on Shah’s newly announced deadline of December 31, 2029, to make Punjab drug-free, dismissing it as just another political gimmick. Pointing to massive drug seizures in the BJP-ruled states, including over 2,988 kg of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra Port in 2021, Randhawa argued that the state needs concrete action on the ground rather than political posturing.

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