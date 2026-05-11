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Home / Punjab / Amloh youth found dead in park, drug overdose suspected

Amloh youth found dead in park, drug overdose suspected

According to family members, the youth had recently returned home after undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre.

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Tribune News Service
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 03:03 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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A 21-year-old youth from Majri Kisne Wali village in Amloh was found dead in a park, with a syringe lying beside the body, in Mandi Gobindgarh late last night.The deceased has been identified as Pavandeep Singh. His body was sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.
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According to family members, Pavandeep had been struggling with addiction for some time and had recently returned home after undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre.

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His father Nirbhai Singh, alleged that his son died of a drug overdose, claiming that a syringe was found lying near the body at the spot. Expressing anguish, the bereaved father alleged that while authorities claim to act against small-time peddlers, “big fish” involved in drug trafficking continue to operate unchecked.

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The police said they received information about the body arriving at the Civil Hospital, following which a probe was launched. Investigators said the statements of the family members have been recorded, but the exact cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem report.

Youth ends life in police custody

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Meanwhile, a youth identified as Devinder Singh, also a resident of Majri Kisne Wali village, ended his life by hanging himself at the Amloh Police Station.

The youth had been arrested in connection with a theft case and sent to a three-day police remand. His family alleged that he died due to police torture. The body has been sent for a postmortem, but the police refused to comment on the matter.

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