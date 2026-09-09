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Home / Punjab / Ammy Virk’s father says shots were not fired at singer’s vehicle in Canada

Ammy Virk’s father says shots were not fired at singer’s vehicle in Canada

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:53 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Ammy Virk.
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Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk’s family is worried after reports of gunfire involving a vehicle linked to his concert convoy in Canada.

Virk’s father, Kuljit Singh, said he learnt about the incident on Wednesday morning and had been trying to contact his son, but had not spoken to him yet.

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However, Singh said Ammy’s brother Bhagwant speaks to the singer daily and had informed him that the shooting was not directed at Ammy Virk’s vehicle.

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According to Singh, the attack was instead related to the party that had organised the singer’s show.

Kuljit Singh, sarpanch of Lohar Majra village in Nabha, said the incident was reportedly from Sunday and confirmed that Ammy Virk was safe.

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“He has no enmity with anyone,” Singh said.

Earlier, reports from Canada said a vehicle travelling in the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford, British Columbia, was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV shortly after 11 pm on September 5.

No one was injured.

Police later found an SUV believed to be linked to the incident fully engulfed in flames in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit is investigating the shooting and examining whether the vehicle fire was connected to the incident. Police have said early indications suggested the attack was targeted.

Ammy Virk had performed at the Rogers Forum earlier that day.

(with inputs from Mohit Singla, Nabha)

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