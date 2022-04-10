Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

Amrinder Raja Warring, the Gidderbaha MLA, has been appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and former state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu the working president.

Partap Singh Bajwa

While Partap Singh Bajwa will be leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the Assembly, Chabbewal MLA Raj Kumar will be his deputy.

The appointments, which were approved by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, clearly bear the stamp of Rahul Gandhi. Warring was earlier picked by Rahul to head the Youth Congress and Bajwa for a Rajya Sabha seat.

Bajwa quit the RS and won from Qadian. —