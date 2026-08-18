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Home / Punjab / Amrinder Raja Warring’s ‘one family, one ticket’ stance sparks fresh row in Congress

Amrinder Raja Warring’s ‘one family, one ticket’ stance sparks fresh row in Congress

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:46 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Congress is facing a fresh controversy as PPCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring’s stance on the “one family, one ticket” rule has triggered sharp reactions from senior leaders ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Warring cited the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration adopted during the party’s Chintan Shivir in May 2022, which recommended restricting the ticket to one member per family. He said, “Big leaders say I will contest from here and my son will contest from there. If Raja Warring stays, one family will get only one ticket, not two. Rahul Gandhi will give the ticket, and I will recommend.”

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The controversy

  • PPCC chief Warring pushes for “one family, one ticket” rule, citing Udaipur declaration
  • Randhawa counters, saying capable families can secure multiple nominations for ensuring party’s victory
  • Leaders await Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab visit for clarity on ticket distribution

However, Rajasthan Congress in-charge and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Randhawa openly challenged the stance. Speaking at Issru (Khanna), he said, “Some say I will not give two tickets to a family. But those who have the capability to win will not only get two, but four tickets to ensure the Congress’ victory.”

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Later, he posted on “X”: “When I got the ticket, at that time my father was the president, and he had decided that very day to step away from active politics. If we have to take a ticket, we’ll take just one; otherwise, not even one. And the ticket will be taken only from Dera Baba Nanak. The ticket should be given to those who win them, not to those who engage in sycophancy.”

Several leaders opposed to Warring argue that he is using the rule to consolidate his position by wooing new entrants while ignoring winnability. A senior leader from the anti-Warring group said, “He is creating a new group but ignoring the criteria of winning candidates.”

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The debate is not new. Former CM and ex-PPCC chief Capt Amarinder Singh had also announced a “one family, one ticket” policy ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. Party leaders now await Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Punjab visit, hoping for clarity on the issue.

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