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Home / Punjab / Amrinder Singh Raja Warring blames AAP for frequent power outages

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring blames AAP for frequent power outages

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:13 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today blamed the “incompetence, mismanagement and corruption” of the AAP government for the severe power crisis in the state.

He alleged that the PSPCL had been turned into a “milking cow” by a “consortium of the corrupt” from Delhi to Punjab and the common people from farmers, students and industry suffered power cuts lasting 12 to 18 hours.

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In his live interaction during the seventh session of the ‘Warring with Warriors’, the PPCC president discussed the issue of the massive power outages. He alleged that an inexperienced non-technocrat bureaucrat had been appointed the Chairman of the PSPCL and rarely visited his office during his tenure.

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“This is the result of a series of errors that led to a historic power outage,” he said.

Warring also condemned the detention of the party leader and former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. Goldy was allegedly detained by the police during CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Sangrur. Warring said Goldy had announced that he wanted to ask the CM “some questions”.

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