Amrinder Singh Raja Warring mobilises workers ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s yatra

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 21

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring visited Fazilka today to mobilise workers to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter the state next week.

Warring also inaugurated the office of the newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) president in the local grain market.

Addressing workers, Warring exhorted the Congress rank and file to join the yatra to strengthen the hands of the Congress and the country as the BJP has indulged in disintegrating the country.

He also advised Congressmen to remain united as the “goonda” and anti-social elements had prevailed upon society and law and order had collapsed during the AAP government regime. He alleged that the lawlessness had gripped society after taking over the reign of AAP.

Jalalabad former MLA Ravinder Singh Awla, DCC Ferozepur president Kulbir Singh Zira, Municipal Council president Surinder Kumar Sachdeva and Raj Baksh Kamboj also addressed the workers.