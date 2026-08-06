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Home / Punjab / Amrinder Singh Raja Warring promises 50% tickets to new faces

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring promises 50% tickets to new faces

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:52 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. File photo
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Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said the party would implement the Udaipur declaration, with 50 per cent of tickets in the Assembly elections to be allotted to the youth and fresh faces.

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Warring said he would present this vision before senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

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The state Congress president made the statement addressing workers during a programme held under the party’s “Har Booth, Congress Mazboot” campaign.

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The programme, which had been held in various cities and towns in the state, was marred by factionalism for the fifth straight day.

Former Faridkot MLA Kushaldeep Singh ‘Kikki’ Dhillon — a close aide of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi — along with Darshan Pal Singh Dhilwan (Jaito) and Ajaipal Singh Sandhu (Kotkapura), skipped the event. Dhillon said none of the three leaders were invited to the function. He said Warring should keep a constant watch on his language, warning that it would otherwise harm the party.

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Asked about their absence, Warring downplayed the rift, saying, “They might have been busy with some urgent work. Only they can give the exact reason.”

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel urged the party workers to strengthen the organisational structure at the grassroots level. “To fight a big battle, we have to present ourselves as united and forget our differences. The party high command has given clear directions that this election in Punjab cannot be contested on the basis of an individual’s identity, we have to put forth a united face,” said Baghel.

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