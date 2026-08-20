Raja Warring slams Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann govt over I-Day ‘fiasco’

Hours after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a report from the Punjab Government over allegations that Independence Day celebrations were not held at some government schools, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann of trying to hush up the matter.

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“There appears to be some serious reason, which the government is trying to hide,” he said. “If Independence Day was not celebrated for security reasons, then it is a cause for concern,” he said, adding that “it calls for urgent attention by the state government and the Centre”.

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