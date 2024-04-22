Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Amritsar, April 21
The Akal Takht and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have strongly condemned the action of booking an ‘amritdhari’ (initiated) Sikh Gurbachan Singh for carrying kirpan (sword) in Milan city of Italy in the recent past.
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said that the Kirpan is one of the five Kakaars (symbols of faith) of Sikhs, which as per Sikh code of conduct, an Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh always keeps on his body. He said that separating the kirpan from the body of an initiated Sikh is against the religious freedom of Sikhs.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appealed to the Sikh community of Italy to strongly oppose the case registered against Gurbachan Singh and asked them to communicate the entire information of his case to the SGPC.
Dhami said that in order to get this case cancelled, the Ambassador of Italy in India and the Ministry of External Affairs of India will also be written to intervene and information about the rights of Sikhs and the importance of kirpan will be sent.
“Sikhs live in many countries of the world where they have made great achievements with their hard work and honesty. Even in developed countries like the United States of America, Canada and the United Kingdom, Sikhs are allowed to wear kirpan,” the SGPC president added.
