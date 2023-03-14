Amritpal Singh's 'aide' held for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 13

The police have arrested an alleged aide of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in connection with an attempt to murder and robbery case.

He has been identified as Sukhmander Singh of Madhoke village in Moga.

Police official were tight-lipped over his ties with Amritpal Singh.

Karanjit Singh, alias Vicky of New Amritsar, was assaulted and robbed by several armed persons, on March 5. The police also booked Gurinder Singh Ghali of Moga along with his unknown accomplices.

