Home / Punjab / Amritpal aide sent to 4-day police remand

Amritpal aide sent to 4-day police remand

The Ajnala subdivisional court today sent Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, to four-day police remand. He was arrested by the Amritsar rural police in connection with the Ajnala police station attack incident after his release...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Papalpreet Singh
The Ajnala subdivisional court today sent Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, to four-day police remand.

He was arrested by the Amritsar rural police in connection with the Ajnala police station attack incident after his release from Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam where he had been lodged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for the past two years. His detention tenure under the NSA ended on April 9. Papalpreet, who hails from Mardi Kala village, was produced in the Ajnala court amid tight security arrangements.

Ajnala DSP Gurvinder Singh said the police had sought 10-day police remand of Papalpreet, but the court granted only four-day police custody for probe into the Ajnala police station attack that occurred in February 2023.

Amritpal, along with his hundreds of followers, had stormed the Ajnala police station by breaking the barricades and assaulting cops to pressure the police for the release his associate Lovepreet Singh, alias Toofan, who was nabbed in an attempt-to-murder case.

The DSP said he was among the major perpetrators of the Ajnala police station attack. Till now, 41 persons were arrested in the case and more arrests are likely after Papalpreet’s interrogation.

Amritpal, the chief of the Waris Punjab De outfit, along with nine associates, had been under detention in the Dibrugarh jail under the NSA since 2023.

Earlier, Varinder Singh, alias Fauji, Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh, alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh Gill, alias Gurmeet Bukkanwala, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, alias Kulwant Singh, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, alias Guri Aujla, Harjeet Singh, alias Chacha, and Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, alias Daljeet Singh Kalsi, were brought back to Punjab.

