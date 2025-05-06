Amritpal aide taken to hospital for check-up

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pradhan Mantri Bajeke”, was taken to the Bathinda Civil Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday.

Bajeke was brought to the hospital under heavy security cover. Last month, he was shifted to the Bathinda Central Jail from a Dibrugarh prison in Assam.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, who was responsible for Bajeke’s security during the hospital visit, said he had complained of a dental issue.