Amritpal aide taken to hospital for check-up
Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pradhan Mantri Bajeke”, was taken to the Bathinda Civil Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday. Bajeke was brought to the hospital under heavy security...
Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pradhan Mantri Bajeke”, was taken to the Bathinda Civil Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday.
Bajeke was brought to the hospital under heavy security cover. Last month, he was shifted to the Bathinda Central Jail from a Dibrugarh prison in Assam.
Inspector Harpreet Singh, who was responsible for Bajeke’s security during the hospital visit, said he had complained of a dental issue.
