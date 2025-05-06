DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Amritpal aide taken to hospital for check-up

Amritpal aide taken to hospital for check-up

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pradhan Mantri Bajeke”, was taken to the Bathinda Civil Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday. Bajeke was brought to the hospital under heavy security...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:31 AM May 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha MP and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh’s close aide Bhagwant Singh, alias “Pradhan Mantri Bajeke”, was taken to the Bathinda Civil Hospital for a medical check-up on Monday.

Bajeke was brought to the hospital under heavy security cover. Last month, he was shifted to the Bathinda Central Jail from a Dibrugarh prison in Assam.

Inspector Harpreet Singh, who was responsible for Bajeke’s security during the hospital visit, said he had complained of a dental issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper