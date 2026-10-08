Amritpal allowed 10-minute video call with ailing grandmother

Additional Sessions Judge Barinder Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Amritpal’s counsel.

Advertisement

Amritpal's counsel, Rituraj Singh, said as per the court's directions, the MP, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, would be allowed one 10-minute video call within five days from October 7.

Advertisement

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh Jail since April 2023 after being detained under the National Security Act following the storming of the Ajnala police station along with a vehicle carrying the Palki Sahib of the Guru Granth Sahib. The incident had led to a clash leaving several cops injured.

After the NSA detention period ended in April 2026, the Punjab Police arrested him in the Ajnala police station violence case while he remained in custody. Following the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, he continues to be lodged in judicial custody at Dibrugarh on security grounds.

Advertisement

Rituraj Singh said an application seeking interim bail had been moved to enable Amritpal to meet his ailing and hospitalised grandmother. He said, in the meantime, she had been discharged from hospital, following which the court permitted a 10-minute video call with her within five days.

However, the court directed that the conversation must not be recorded. Neither the family nor any third party would be allowed to record the video call, counsel said.