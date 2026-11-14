Amritpal allowed 3-hour visit, files fresh plea for date change

The Amritsar Special Court on Friday allowed jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh a three-hour custodial visit to attend the cremation of his grandmother, Charan Kaur.

According to the court’s order passed on Friday morning, Amritpal Singh was to be brought to his native village, Jallupur Khera, under tight police security on November 14. He would be allowed to remain there from 12 noon to 3 pm and taken back to jail immediately after the three-hour period.

Amritpal’s counsel, Harjot Singh Mann, however, filed a modification application later in the afternoon, seeking the visit to be moved to November 17 instead of November 14. He submitted that it would not be practical for Amritpal to reach Punjab by Saturday noon, considering the distance from Dibrugarh jail and the formalities involved, but the application was put on hold.

The MP’s possible return to Punjab after nearly three-and-a-half years has also assumed political significance as his party, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, is looking to contest the 2027 Assembly elections.

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The court has imposed several strict conditions on his visit. Amrtipal will not be allowed to visit any place other than his native house in Jallupur Khera. He cannot contact any prosecution witness in the criminal cases pending against him. He has also been barred from addressing the media or any public gathering, meeting or communicating with anyone other than his family members, or interacting with print, social and electronic media.

The court further directed him not to engage, directly or indirectly, in any activity that could affect the law and order situation in the state. He will have to strictly follow all instructions issued by the administrative authorities or police in case of any breach of peace or other eventuality. The entire cost of transportation to and from his native village, along with the police escort, will be borne by him.

The court also allowed him to participate in the ceremony for collecting the mortal remains on November 15 and the bhog ceremony on November 17 through video conferencing facilitated by jail authorities.