Amritpal among over 20 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 16

The police booked Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh among over 20 persons on charges of kidnapping, thrashing and snatching on Thursday evening.

An FIR was registered against them at the Ajnala police station following a complaint lodged by Varinder Singh of the Chamkor Sahib area. He was admitted to the Ajnala Civil Hospital here. The police said the incident was being probed.