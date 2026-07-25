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Home / Punjab / Amritpal CM face, Hindu-Sikh unity priority: Ayali of Waris Punjab De

Amritpal CM face, Hindu-Sikh unity priority: Ayali of Waris Punjab De

The Tribune Interview: Manpreet Singh Ayali, Dakha MLA and senior leader of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De)

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:31 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Manpreet Singh Ayali, Dakha MLA
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Manpreet Singh Ayali, Dakha MLA and senior leader of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), said Panthic issues and Hindu-Sikh unity would be their main agenda for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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During an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Ayali said, “Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will be the chief ministerial face of the party.”

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He said the registration process of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party was underway. “Panthic issues and the long-pending demands of Punjabis are the core of our ideology. Making Punjab safe for Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and all other communities is our top priority,” Ayali said, adding that they would push for economic development of the state.

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Welfare of all

Panthic issues and the long-pending demands of Punjabis are the core of our ideology. Making Punjab safe for Hindus, Sikhs and all other communities is our top priority. — Manpreet Singh Ayali, Waris Punjab De leader

“I belong to a farming as well as a business family. I know the pain of both. I assure you that all talk of radicalism about our group is wrong. We represent all Punjabis and we work within the framework of the Constitution.”

On the possibility of an alliance, Ayali said Waris Punjab De would emerge as the rallying point for all the Akali Dals, accepted by the masses. Indicating going solo in the 2027 Assembly poll, Ayali said, “The BJP has lost acceptance among Punjabis due to its anti-farmer policies and the ongoing protest by students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Besides, the replacing of MGNREGA with the VBGRAM Act has also caused a lot of outrage among workers.”

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“We will contest the 2027 Assembly poll on our own. However, we will stay in constant touch with other Akali factions. We don’t want any pact with the BJP,” Ayali said.

He added that the BJP and other parties have exploited Punjab and Punjabis a lot. “To regain the confidence of the people, the traditional parties will have to work a lot.”

Ayali added that he was not inclined for any post. “I am not running after posts. I just want to be part of the movement to develop Punjab,” he said after reports emerged that AAP had offered him deputy chief minister’s post.

Speaking over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer “Satluj” from an OTT platform within two days, Ayali said the film had shown the reality of Punjab and the sufferings of its people. “All suffered. Punjab suffered. Punjabis have been taken for a ride. People are showing faith in us,” he said.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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