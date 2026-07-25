Amritpal CM face, Hindu-Sikh unity priority: Ayali of Waris Punjab De

Manpreet Singh Ayali, Dakha MLA and senior leader of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), said Panthic issues and Hindu-Sikh unity would be their main agenda for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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During an exclusive interview with The Tribune, Ayali said, “Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will be the chief ministerial face of the party.”

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He said the registration process of the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) as a political party was underway. “Panthic issues and the long-pending demands of Punjabis are the core of our ideology. Making Punjab safe for Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and all other communities is our top priority,” Ayali said, adding that they would push for economic development of the state.

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Welfare of all Panthic issues and the long-pending demands of Punjabis are the core of our ideology. Making Punjab safe for Hindus, Sikhs and all other communities is our top priority. — Manpreet Singh Ayali, Waris Punjab De leader

“I belong to a farming as well as a business family. I know the pain of both. I assure you that all talk of radicalism about our group is wrong. We represent all Punjabis and we work within the framework of the Constitution.”

On the possibility of an alliance, Ayali said Waris Punjab De would emerge as the rallying point for all the Akali Dals, accepted by the masses. Indicating going solo in the 2027 Assembly poll, Ayali said, “The BJP has lost acceptance among Punjabis due to its anti-farmer policies and the ongoing protest by students at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Besides, the replacing of MGNREGA with the VBGRAM Act has also caused a lot of outrage among workers.”

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“We will contest the 2027 Assembly poll on our own. However, we will stay in constant touch with other Akali factions. We don’t want any pact with the BJP,” Ayali said.

He added that the BJP and other parties have exploited Punjab and Punjabis a lot. “To regain the confidence of the people, the traditional parties will have to work a lot.”

Ayali added that he was not inclined for any post. “I am not running after posts. I just want to be part of the movement to develop Punjab,” he said after reports emerged that AAP had offered him deputy chief minister’s post.

Speaking over the removal of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer “Satluj” from an OTT platform within two days, Ayali said the film had shown the reality of Punjab and the sufferings of its people. “All suffered. Punjab suffered. Punjabis have been taken for a ride. People are showing faith in us,” he said.