Amritpal could have been arrested on Day 1 of crackdown : Ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 24

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh today said Amritpal Singh should had been nabbed him on the very first day of the crackdown.

Capt Amarinder said, “Why was Amritpal caught so late? He should have been caught 30 days ago. Anyone who storms the police station or has relations with Pakistan should have been arrested earlier.”

Possibility of action against Kejri: Capt While speaking to mediapersons, Capt Amarinder Singh dropped a hint of possibility of action against AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

He said, “Kejriwal doesn’t even know that this is a parliamentary election. He doesn’t know which way he is going. Shayad andar hi jaye – ki pata lagda hai (He might just be jailed, who knows).”

Responding to a question over whether Amritpal surrendered or was he arrested, the former CM said, “I don’t know about this. Either way, he should be in a jail.”

He said, “Who is Amritpal? Do you think he is a leader of the Sikhs? He is nobody. A year ago, he was driving a bus in Dubai. There is no religious divide in this state.”

Taking a dig at the AAP government, he said, “AAP is indulging in political vendetta by arresting and summoning people.”

Speaking on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s charges levelled on the previous Congress government for going out of its way to provide a “comfortable stay” to UP-based gangster Muktar Ansari in Ropar jail, Capt Amarinder said, “The CM should first understand how the government works. He has only spent nine months and I have spent over nine years. When crime takes place in the state, the investigating officer has every right to call a particular person to probe the matter.”

He said, “Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been lodged in Bathinda jail. A few days ago, the Delhi police took him for interrogation. If Ansari was sitting here, it was due to an ongoing investigation. Mann should first understand and then speak.”

The former CM said, “Only one person used to decide in the Congress. Nobody asked anyone. In the BJP, every decision is taken collectively.”