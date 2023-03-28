Amritpal could try to escape via Nepal: India alerts Kathmandu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Amid speculation that fugitive pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh may sneak into Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has stepped up vigil along the border in Uttarakhand and UP.

Posters with pictures of the fugitive and his aides have been put up in border areas

India through its mission in Kathmandu has asked the Himalayan country to put its immigration authorities on alert to make sure the separatist does not escape to a third country.

It is learnt that in a letter sent to Nepal’s Department of Consular Services on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has requested the authorities to arrest Amritpal if he tries to enter or flee from the neighbouring country.

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry has been requested “to inform the Department of Immigration not to permit Amritpal Singh to travel through Nepal for any third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape from Nepal using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.”

The separatist’s details have been sent to hotels and airlines as well. Meanwhile, a senior SSB official said: “Based on the inputs from intelligence agencies that Amritpal can enter Nepal, we have issued an alert on the border.” Amritpal, who is believed to be in the possession of multiple passports with different identities, has been on the run since March 18.