Amritpal Singh, his confidant Papalpreet took separate routes after police chase on March 28

Jalandhar, March 31
Having provided all logistics and contacts required for hiding to the fugitive Amritpal Singh, his close aide, scribe and social media handler Papalpreet Singh is learnt to have separated from him since the Innova they were travelling in from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur got intercepted on March 28.
As intelligence teams of the police had started chasing them from the Rawalpindi police station on that evening while they were going to give an interview to a channel in Hoshiarpur, four persons on board had abandoned the car outside the gurdwara at Marnaian village, scaled a wall and fled.
Abandoned car outside gurdwara
- Amritpal and Papalpreet had separated since the Innova they were travelling in from Phagwara to Hoshiarpur got intercepted by the police on March 28
- As the police had started chasing them, four persons on board had abandoned the car outside a gurdwara at Marnaian village, scaled a
Wall and fled
- While Amritpal and another person fled towards one side, Papalpreet and driver Joga Singh had ran towards the other
- While the police kept on searching the village, Papalpreet and Joga Singh took refuge in a dera of Hoshiarpur
While Amritpal and another person fled towards one side, Papalpreet and driver Joga Singh had ran towards the other. While the police kept on searching the village, Papalpreet and Joga Singh took refuge in a dera of Hoshiarpur.
The police have gathered a CCTV footage of Papalpreet casually walking within the compound of the dera and connecting link roads on March 29 between 6:30 am and 6:47 am. Having found clues to their stay in Hoshiarpur, the police teams used drones yesterday to track any suspicious movement in the area but it was quite late.
The police said Papalpreet and Joga Singh had moved towards Sahnewal. Here too they had a stopover at a gurdwara. While Joga Singh is learnt to have been detained (on the basis of his phone location that he kept on using), Papalpreet has reportedly escaped yet again. Joga Singh was a driver of Scorpio Getaway from the gurdwara in Uttarakhand and had brought Amritpal and Papalpreet back in Punjab.
Police sources said Amritpal had escaped from the spot and could be in a dera. Since he could not join Papalpreet in the run, he kept releasing his audio and video. The video had been shot by Amritpal on a selfie mode since he reportedly was alone at some location and desperately pleading the Akal Takht Jathedar for announcing Sarbat Khalsa.
The police who have been tracking him minutely and following all the developments are of the opinion that it would be easier to catch Amritpal now, since he has lost his mastermind, could be at loss of resources and make a mistake.
They, however, did not also rule out the probability of both somehow getting on together in their next moves.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...