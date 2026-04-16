Amritpal loses detention challenge; HC to examine Punjab’s plea for continued custody in Assam

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday dismissed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s challenge to his continued preventive detention under the National Security Act. In a related development, it agreed to urgently hear the Punjab Government’s fresh plea seeking permission to arrest him in Assam and keep him lodged in the Dibrugarh jail beyond the expiry of his NSA detention on April 23.

Advertisement

“It is clear as daylight the impugned order of preventive detention passed against the petitioner is immune from powers of judicial review. Consequently, the petition stands dismissed,” the bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed in open court while rejecting the plea against the third successive detention order issued in April last year.

Advertisement

The bench asserted the grounds of preventive detention were clearly indicative of reasonable apprehension in the mind of the competent authority/District Magistrate — “based on subjective satisfaction founded upon objective material” — that there was all likelihood of public order and the state’s security being prejudiced, if the petitioner was not preventively detained by the impugned order.

Advertisement

“The material available on record reveals that there was sufficient material before District Magistrate, Amritsar, to safely arrive at a reasonable satisfaction that if the petitioner is not preventively detained, then the situation of breach of public order and security of the state may arise,” the bench asserted.

Appearing before the bench, the state in the meanwhile pressed for immediate hearing of its fresh petition, asserting that Amritpal Singh’s preventive detention was ending on April 23. Taking note of the urgency, the bench listed the matter for hearing later during the day. The hearing, however, was adjourned till Friday as Amritpal Singh’s counsel was not having “advance copy” of the petition.

Advertisement

Appearing before the court, the state’s counsel made it clear that Punjab did not want Amritpal Singh to be brought back to the state. “We don’t want him in Punjab. We want to arrest him and keep him there. The trial will be conducted through videoconferencing,” the counsel submitted, adding that the move was based on intelligence inputs and security considerations.

The state said it intended to arrest him in a pending FIR and sought the court’s nod to keep him in Dibrugarh Central Jail, with investigation at a “designated place” in Assam. It has also requested permission to conduct all judicial proceedings — from production and remand to filing of the charge sheet — through videoconferencing in accordance with the high court’s rules.

Responding to the bench’s query on the legal basis, the state referred to enabling provisions in the high court rules and orders and pointed out that the Assam Government had already granted a no-objection. “Yes, the state of Assam has given us the no-objection… we are seeking the petition to be listed today, because on April 22 we have to go to arrest him there,” the counsel said.

The state, in its plea, has flagged serious security concerns, asserting that his return to Punjab could disturb public order. It has alleged that Amritpal Singh had been “indulging in activities against the maintenance of public order and security of the state while committing other criminal offences also”, while referring to multiple cases against him, including grave charges.

The government further pointed to the “latest activities” of his supporters, claiming that his presence in Punjab “would not only prejudice the maintenance of public order but would also adversely threaten the security of the state”.

Amritpal Singh has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023 under preventive detention. As the NSA period set to expire on April 23, the high court will now examine whether the state can secure his continued custody through a fresh arrest while keeping him outside Punjab.