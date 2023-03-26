Amritpal should surrender: Akal Takht

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 25

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Saturday said “Waris Punjab De” head and fugitive Amritpal Singh should surrender “if he has not been arrested by the police”.

“He should surrender and join the investigation,” he said in a video message.

The development came after Inspector General (Intelligence) Jaskaran Singh met him at his residence yesterday.

He was speaking about the panthic gathering called by Akal Takht on March 27 to chalk out the next course of action in the aftermath of the crackdown on Amritpal and his supporters in Punjab.

He said the crackdown was a violation of right to speak and express views provided for in the Constitution.

He asked the police not to blow the case out of proportion by invoking stringent laws against youths arrested during the crackdown.

The police today arrested Sukhpreet Singh of Mardi Kalan village, considered to be the right hand of Papalpreet Singh. He was produced in the Ajnala court, which remanded him in four-day police custody.

Sukhpreet was member of the Papalpreet Organisation, which launched a drive against drug traffickers in the holy city. Sukhpreet was also booked along with Papalpreet in a murder bid and Arms Act case registered by the Majitha police in 2019.

Ajnala clash: Judicial custody for 10