Jailed MP Amritpal Singh gets 10-minute video call with ailing grandmother

The Amritsar District Court has allowed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam, to speak to his ailing grandmother through a 10-minute video call.

Additional Sessions Judge Barinder Singh passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Amritpal’s lawyers.

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Amritpal’s counsel, Rituraj Singh, said the court had allowed the MP to make one video call within five days from October 7.

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“We had moved an application seeking interim bail for Amritpal to meet his grandmother, who was unwell and had been hospitalised,” Rituraj Singh said.

He said that in the meantime, Amritpal’s grandmother had been discharged from the hospital. The court subsequently allowed him to speak to her through video conference for 10 minutes.

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Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh jail since April 2023 after being detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

After his NSA detention period ended in April 2026, the Punjab Police formally arrested him in connection with the Ajnala police station violence case while he was still in custody.

Following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Amritpal continues to be kept in judicial custody at Dibrugarh on security grounds.