DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Amritpal Singh moves high court against third preventive detention under NSA

Amritpal Singh moves high court against third preventive detention under NSA

He alleged absence of any credible material linking him with prejudicial activities

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:10 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh. File photo
Advertisement

Lok Sabha member from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the legality of the third successive detention order issued against him on April 17 under the National Security Act, alleging absence of any credible material linking him with prejudicial activities.

Advertisement

The petition filed through counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema, Imaan Singh Khara and Harjot Singh Mann claims that the detention is “arbitrary, void of jurisdiction and violative of constitutional safeguards under Articles 21 and 22”.

Advertisement

It submits that Amritpal Singh has remained under preventive detention since April 2023 despite the absence of any supporting material for continued incarceration.

Advertisement

The case is yet to come up for hearing. An advance copy of the petition has been furnished to the Union of India, along with other respondents and counsel, including Additional Solicitor-General of India Satya Pal Jain.

The plea states that the latest detention order rests solely on an FIR registered on October 10, 2024. Amritpal Singh contends that his name did not appear in the FIR and his nomination was introduced later through a DDR dated October 18, 2024. It relies on the final report filed under Section 173 CrPC, asserting that “there was not an iota of evidence” against him linking him to the incident alleged in the FIR. The petition claims that despite this, he is continuing to be confined in Central Jail, Dibrugarh.

Advertisement

The petition rejects the allegation that Amritpal Singh was associated with anti-national elements or was part of any design to physically eliminate individuals. It asserts that such imputations are unsupported by any material.

The plea says that Amritpal Singh prior to his detention had been engaged social reform initiatives, including youth anti-addiction programmes, campaigns against drug abuse, and community-oriented interventions through his organisation Waris Punjab De. His speeches, the petition states, focused on Sikh values, cultural identity and constitutional protections rather than separatism or violence.

The petition further asserts that preventive detention cannot be sustained merely on the strength of pending criminal cases, particularly when regular criminal proceedings are already underway before competent courts. It states that each FIR is being adjudicated independently and no overarching pattern or imminent threat has been shown that could justify the invocation of the National Security Act.

It adds that the grounds of detention were not supplied to the petitioner within the statutory period, resulting in denial of his constitutional right to make an effective representation against the detention order, as guaranteed under Article 22(5) of the Constitution.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts