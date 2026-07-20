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Home / Punjab / Amritpal Singh to contest Punjab Assembly polls, emerge as Akali Dal Waris Punjab De’s CM face

Amritpal Singh to contest Punjab Assembly polls, emerge as Akali Dal Waris Punjab De’s CM face

Dakha MLA and senior party leader Manpreet Singh Iyali says the party leadership would take a final decision on the constituency at the appropriate time

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:35 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh. File
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The Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) officially confirmed that jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh will contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. However, the party has not yet announced the constituency from which he will contest.

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Responding to queries, Dakha MLA and senior party leader Manpreet Singh Iyali said the party leadership would take a final decision on the constituency at the appropriate time.

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He added the party had already made it clear that Amritpal Singh would be projected as its chief ministerial face for the Assembly elections.

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According to information, the party is planning to contest him from Talwandi Sabon or Khadoor Sahib Assembly constituencies.

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