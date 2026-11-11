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Home / Punjab / Amritpal Singh's grandmother's cremation put on hold until he gets parole

Amritpal Singh's grandmother's cremation put on hold until he gets parole

Dakha MLA and a key leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Manpreet Singh Ayali, confirmed the development

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:05 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Amritpal Singh was an elected Member of Parliament who had been voted to power by the people of his constituency. File
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Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (AD-WPD) has formally announced that the cremation of Charan Kaur, grandmother of Waris Punjab De chief and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, has been put on hold until he is granted parole to attend her last rites.

Dakha MLA and a key leader of Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), Manpreet Singh Ayali, confirmed the development.

In a formal statement issued on Wednesday, Ayali said that the cremation of Charan Kaur would not take place until Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Dibrugarh jail, is granted parole.

"It has been unanimously decided not to cremate the body. We request both the state and Central governments, as well as the judiciary, to allow Amritpal to join his family in performing the last rites of his grandmother," Ayali said.

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Ayali pointed out that Amritpal was an elected Member of Parliament who had been voted to power by the people of his constituency.

"If a controversial Dera chief facing murder and rape charges can be granted frequent paroles and furloughs, what is the problem in granting parole to a leader who has been elected by the people of his constituency to attend the cremation of his grandmother?" he asked.

Charan Kaur, 87, passed away on November 8 following a prolonged illness.

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