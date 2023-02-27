Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The “Waris Punjab De” head Amritpal Singh has given another controversial statement that he does not consider himself an Indian citizen.

In an interview to a new agency, he said a passport was merely a ‘travel document’ which does not make one an Indian citizen.

Meanwhile, post-Ajnala incident, Amritpal has come under the scanner of national security agencies.

There are numerous accounts with his name on social media, of these the Instagram account with a blue tick has been suspended in India. “Restricted profile. This profile isn’t available in your region,” read the Instagram page of Amritpal Singh.

Former Cabinet minister and BJP leader Laxmi Kanta Chawla said if Amritpal was not an Indian citizen, then he should be deported from India as soon as possible.

“If he confessed that he is not a ‘Hindustani’, then under what law, could he be permitted to take out protests and religious programmes. He should be shunted out of the country as his activities are vitiating peace of Punjab. The government should take serious note of his activities. It is a positive sign that all religious and political parties have been condemning his anti-national agenda in one voice,” she said.

BJP state head Ashwani Sharma said, “How can Amritpal call himself ‘Waris’ (saviour) when he is the culprit of an act of blasphemy by entering the police station with Sri Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’. Equally condemnable is the Mann government for kneeling before the radical forces, who were bent upon disturbing the communal harmony and peace in the state,” he said, while appealing to Akal Takht and SGPC to initiate action against him.

Senior BJP leader and party’s core committee member Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina blamed the AAP government for turning a blind eye to Amritpal’s activities in which he, armed with weapons, keeps roaming around along with a group of supporters, attacking police station, which is highly condemnable.

