Amritpal stayed at Shahbad, woman detained

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 23

The Kurukshetra police have handed over a Shahbad woman to the Punjab Police for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh and his accomplice Pappalpreet Singh at her house in Shahbad.

Baljit Kaur is a resident of Sidharth Colony of Shahbad in Kurukshetra. The woman lives with her brother and father. Her brother works at the SDM office in Kurukshetra while her father runs a milk business.

Some construction work is being carried out at the house where Pappalpreet and Amritpal stayed on the night of March 19.

Sources said, “Baljit Kaur was in touch with Pappalpreet for over two years. It is suspected that they stayed at their house on Sunday night and left on Monday afternoon. She was detained and other family members were questioned. The duo reached here on a white Scooty. While Pappalpreet was driving the two-wheeler, Amritpal was riding pillion. He was wearing a turban and goggles. The police have obtained a CCTV footage and are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby areas.”

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “There was some input that Baljit Kaur was in touch with Pappalpreet. He used to visit her in the past too. It is being suspected that Pappalpreet and Amritpal stayed at their house. After some questioning, the Punjab Police were intimated and the woman was handed over to them. She is an MBA but unemployed. Since the matter belongs to Punjab, further investigation will be done by the Punjab Police. We are in a constant touch with the Punjab Police and providing them with all assistance.”

Handed over to Punjab Police

Baljit Kaur was in touch with Pappalpreet for over two years. It is suspected that they stayed at their house on Sunday night and left on Monday afternoon. She was detained and handed over to Punjab Police and other family members were also questioned. Sources