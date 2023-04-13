‘Amritpal wanted’ posters put up at railway stations

Gurdaspur, April 12
The police have pasted “wanted posters” for pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in and around railway stations of the district, asking residents to report to cops any information they might have about the fugitive.
Pathankot SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh confirmed that such posters had been put up in and outside the Pathankot railway station.
Reports of such posters have come from Gurdaspur, Batala, Dinanagar, Dhariwal and Pathankot railway stations.
Cops have given a mobile number and have asked locals to inform them. The posters, carrying Amritpal’s picture, have been printed in Gurmukhi language. “This picture is of Amritpal Singh, who is wanted in several cases. Anybody having information about him can contact us. The names of persons providing information will be kept secret,” read the posters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...