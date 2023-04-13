‘Amritpal wanted’ posters put up at railway stations

Tribune News Service

Gurdaspur, April 12

The police have pasted “wanted posters” for pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh in and around railway stations of the district, asking residents to report to cops any information they might have about the fugitive.

Pathankot SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh confirmed that such posters had been put up in and outside the Pathankot railway station.

Reports of such posters have come from Gurdaspur, Batala, Dinanagar, Dhariwal and Pathankot railway stations.

Cops have given a mobile number and have asked locals to inform them. The posters, carrying Amritpal’s picture, have been printed in Gurmukhi language. “This picture is of Amritpal Singh, who is wanted in several cases. Anybody having information about him can contact us. The names of persons providing information will be kept secret,” read the posters.