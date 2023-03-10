Amritpal Singh's 'aide' nabbed at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

The authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International airport today nabbed radical Sikh ‘preacher’ Amritpal Singh’s alleged social media handler, Gurinderpal Singh Aujla, while he was trying to go to England.

Aujla is a UK-based NRI and wanted by the Jalandhar police, who had issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him in a case regarding display of weapons on social media. He had been evading arrest and had failed to appear before the court. According to sources, he was trying to flee the country and go to England.

Today when he reached the airport, he was held by the airport authorities and handed over to the police. The police seized his mobile phone and initiated a probe to ascertain his links with foreign-based radicals.

A police official, said a team of the Jalandhar police was coming to get him.

#England #Sikhs #social media